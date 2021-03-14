PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card teased

PowerColor is preparing its new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card, with our first tease of the card and its new black-and-blue color scheme. Check it out:

The new black-and-blue color scheme looks nice, but it's very SAPPHIRE NITRO+ there, PowerColor. We have dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, a thicker near triple-slot design and the Navi 22 GPU + 12GB of GDDR6 memory underneath. There's HDMI 2.1 connectivity here as well for 4K 120Hz gaming on the TV and next-gen monitors.

We don't know the GPU clocks on the PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND just yet, but I can say with confidence that they'll fall within a few percentage points of the rest of the custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards. This is the very first custom Radeon RX 6700 XT from PowerColor as well, and we should expect a couple of more models at least.