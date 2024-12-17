PowerColor expected to launch Radeon RX 8000 'Reaper' GPU series, powered by RDNA 4

TL;DR: PowerColor is preparing a new "Reaper" GPU series for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 8000 "RDNA 4" launch, alongside existing Devil, Hellhound, and Fighter models. The Reaper series will include Radeon RX 8800 and RX 8600 cards. Additional Red Dragon and Hellhound models are expected at CES 2025. PowerColor is preparing a new "Reaper" GPU series for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 8000 "RDNA 4" launch, alongside existing Devil, Hellhound, and Fighter models. The Reaper series will include Radeon RX 8800 and RX 8600 cards. Additional Red Dragon and Hellhound models are expected at CES 2025.

PowerColor is reportedly cooking up its new GPU series for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" graphics card launch, with a new "Reaper" series card.

In a new post from VideoCardz, the rumor outlet said their sources told them that PowerColor would be introducing a new Reaper GPU series for the launch of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" launch. PowerColor has its Devil, Hellhound, and Fighter models but the new Reaper series will debut with RDNA 4.

VC says that its source is not confirming the names of the SKUs, but we should be looking at the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 8800 and Radeon RX 8600 graphics cards, which we've bene hearing more and more about lately with rumors. PowerColor's new Radeon RX 8000 series "Reaper" graphics cards are expected to debut for both the Radeon RX 8800 and Radeon RX 8600, says VideoCardz.

We should expect four SKUs with their XT variants launching as well, so we will most likely see the Radeon RX 8800 "Reaper" in two SKUs, and the Radeon RX 8600 "Reaper" in another two. PowerColor is also reportedly set to launch new Red Dragon and Hellhound models with its new Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" family, with the announcement expected to take place at CES 2025 early next year.