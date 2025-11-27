Here are a few of the best Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT Black Friday deals

With GPU prices set to increase due to the memory crisis, now might be your last chance to pick up an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB for the MSRP price of $599.

TL;DR: AMD's RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT GPUs offer powerful 1440p and 4K gaming performance with improved ray tracing and AI-driven FSR 4 technology. Black Friday deals now provide rare $599 pricing on the RX 9070 XT, making it a competitive alternative to NVIDIA's RTX 5070 series.

AMD's new RDNA 4 generation of desktop graphics cards has been well received, thanks in part to notable improvements to ray-tracing performance and the arrival of the AI-powered FSR 4, which finally delivered a proper DLSS-like alternative with fantastic image quality. Led by the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, which launched at $599, this competitive price point made it a more affordable and powerful alternative to the GeForce RTX 5070.

The PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB is currently on sale at Amazon for $599.

However, with very few models available at launch for $599 and increased demand for modern mid-range and enthusiast graphics cards with 16GB of VRAM, Radeon RX 9070 XT prices have been sitting around $699 or more for months. The good news is that with Black Friday sales, you can actually pick up a Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599 - with the PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB currently on sale at Amazon for $599.

In addition, PowerColor's more premium Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB model is also on sale at Amazon for $629, down from $699. At these prices, you're looking at 1440p and 4K performance that is notably faster than the GeForce RTX 5070 and closer to the popular (and more expensive) GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

There are also some fantastic deals on AMD's mainstream offering, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU, including the ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB, available for $339 at Amazon, which we highlighted last week. In addition, the PowerColor Reaper AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB is also on sale for $349. With performance notably faster than the GeForce RTX 5060 (which is priced at $299 and only features 8GB of VRAM), the Radeon RX 9060 XT also benefits from the upgraded RDNA 4 architecture and FSR 4, which now delivers impressive results at 1080p and 1440p.

So if you've been eyeing an RDNA 4 GPU in recent months, now's the time to buy. Even PowerColor has confirmed that once current sales are over, GPU prices will increase across the board due to ongoing memory shortages and a capacity crisis.