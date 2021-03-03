AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT announced: starts at $479, launches March 18

AMD's new Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6700 XT is official, starting from $479 and launching March 18 with plenty of custom models.

AMD has officially announced its new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, its new mid-range Navi 22-powered GeForce RTX 3060 Ti competitor that launches on March 18 starting from $479.

Inside, the new Radeon RX 6700 XT rocks the first outing of the Navi 22 GPU with 40 Compute Units, with the GPU base clock at 2321MHz, game clock of 2424MHz, and boost clock of up to 2581MHz. We're looking at single-precision compute performance of 13.2 TFLOPs -- console ass-kicking power.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT packs 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus with 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth. In reference form, the new Radeon RX 6700 XT uses an 8 + 6-pin PCIe power connector setup with a TDP of 230W.

AMD compares its new Navi 22-powered Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion, and others -- and it beats the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 for the most part at 1440p.

Great stuff to see here from Navi 22.

AMD even compares it against some previous-gen Pascal and Turing GPUs from NVIDIA, comparing the new Radeon RX 6700 XT against the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1070 Ti and Turing-powered GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. Both of NVIDIA's previous-gen offerings have 8GB of VRAM while AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT boasts 12GB.

Even here, you're looking at some great performance upgrades over the GTX 1070 Ti, and some continued gains over the RTX 2080 SUPER here at 1440p in similar games including COD: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077.

AMD is showing that the games of today at 1440p and max settings breach 8GB of framebuffer, and some of them (COD: Black Ops Cold War and Horizon Zero Dawn) pass 10GB of framebuffer at 1440p.