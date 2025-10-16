PowerColor unveils new anime-inspired Radeon RX 9070 XT 'Hellhound Reva' edition

The new PowerColor Hellhound Reva AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GDDR6 graphics card is the first GPU from the company to feature its 'Reva' character.

PowerColor's range of custom Radeon GPUs represents some of the most highly sought-after models among PC gamers thanks to their stylish designs, lighting, and overall thermal performance. And its latest, the new PowerColor Hellhound Reva AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GDDR6 graphics card, is no different. However, it's a GPU that follows the recent trend of GPU makers creating characters and designing products around them.

Here, 'Reva' is a 22-year-old female from the distant future who has travelled to current-day Earth that has cat-like ears and 'Shatterclaw' made from the "strongest metal particles" that can break through both physical and "energy" shields. She also possesses 'Chrono Sight' that lets her predict the next 30 seconds of the future. And to top it off, she looks to be part-robot that somehow only weighs 49 kilograms.

Granted, it's all a little silly and fun, and there's definitely a market for attractive anime-inspired females adorning PC gaming gear. The Hellhound Reva Radeon RX 9070 XT appears to be a special edition model, as it features Reva on the metal backplate and comes packed with Reva goodies.

In addition to the GPU, you've got a Reva sticker set, action cards, an acrylic figurine, a character booklet, and a mouse pad. There's also a white backplate cover for those wanting an all-white look. PowerColor plans to release this Reva edition GPU globally. As a premium model that includes character-based extras, the price will sit closer to $700 than the Radeon RX 9070 XT's MSRP of $600.

And although it looks very different from the existing Hellhound model, it features the same premium cooling, including a direct contact nickel-plated copper base, custom heatpipes, phase-change thermal pads, and a premium PCB. It's also an OC model with a Boost Clock speed of 3010 MHz, a 40 MHz increase over the reference spec of 2970 MHz. Naturally, if PowerColor's first character-based GPU release is a success, we can probably expect to see Reva show up on more products in the future.