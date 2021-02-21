All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil isn't too far away now

PowerColor's fully custom Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil is looking positively devilish with its custom EKWB cooling goodness.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 21 2021 7:31 PM CST
We're seeing fully custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards hit the market now -- well, released maybe not hit the market -- with my recent review on SAPPHIRE's new custom TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition blowing me away. Up next we have PowerColor and its new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil teased... check it out:

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil isn't too far away now 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

PowerColor will be launching its fully custom water-cooled Liquid Devil branded graphics cards in both Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT form. VideoCardz reports that the company is using a custom EKWB Quantum Vector RX 6800/6900 water block with a custom backplate.

We should expect the company to launch its new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil, and the Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil sometime next week. We will have full pictures by then, and a better look at the wider PCB that PowerColor seems to be using here on its new custom Big Navi graphics cards.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil isn't too far away now 05 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

