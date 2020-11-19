PowerColor unveils devilish Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil graphics card

PowerColor has just unveiled its flagship, and devlishly handsome Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil graphics card. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

We have a gigantic triple-slot, triple-fan cooler with 7 heat pipes and as PowerColor teases "insane performance - cool, quiet, relentless". We have 9 fan blades which direct the air into the heat sink, with a totally new look and style with some mean AF looking LED bars at the end of the card. I love that!

PowerColor provdes the Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil graphics card with enough power for the Devil himself to crank it up to maximum everything.

PowerColor has used a 14+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer caps, and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

There's also a dual BIOS -- where you can choose for OC speed or silence.

Another nice tweak is that we have an illuminated custom bracket -- I love this, PowerColor!