PowerColor unveils devilish Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil graphics card

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil Limited Edition teased, is a chunky triple-fan, triple-slot custom Big Navi devil card.

Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 8:46 PM CST
PowerColor has just unveiled its flagship, and devlishly handsome Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil graphics card. Check it out:

We have a gigantic triple-slot, triple-fan cooler with 7 heat pipes and as PowerColor teases "insane performance - cool, quiet, relentless". We have 9 fan blades which direct the air into the heat sink, with a totally new look and style with some mean AF looking LED bars at the end of the card. I love that!

PowerColor provdes the Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil graphics card with enough power for the Devil himself to crank it up to maximum everything.

PowerColor has used a 14+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer caps, and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

There's also a dual BIOS -- where you can choose for OC speed or silence.

Another nice tweak is that we have an illuminated custom bracket -- I love this, PowerColor!

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

