PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition is a huge BEAST
PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition unveiled: triple-fan, triple-slot beast with 900W PSU recommendation.
PowerColor has just unleashed what could be the Big Daddy of all Big Navi graphics cards, with the introduction of the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition graphics card. Check it out:
The new PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition is a gigantic, devil-ish looking triple-slot, triple-fan behemoth. It has triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors which PowerColor says are good to draw a huge 480W from the card -- a 900W PSU is recommended.
PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition includes different packaging than the non-Limited Edition, with some awesome custom PowerColor keycaps included. As for GPU clocks we're looking at 2105/2340MHz game and boost GPU clock while PowerCOLOR has a SILENT setting at 2015/2250MHz (AMD RX 6900 XT reference) clocks.
The new PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Limited Edition launches on December 17, but there's no pricing just yet.
