Samsung's new Odyssey G9 2021 monitor taps new Quantum Mini LED tech

Samsung's new Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor has same 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz but new Quantum Mini LED technology is now here.

Published Sat, Mar 6 2021 2:02 AM CST
Samsung had one of the biggest and most bad ass gaming displays of 2020 with its Odyssey G9, which has just had some 2021 refreshes done to it and is better than ever.

The new Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor has some new upgrades up its sleeve with a new Quantum Mini LED panel, with its huge 49-inch super-ultrawide 5120 x 1440 rocking along at up to 240Hz. But where the new 2021 goodies come from in the 49-inch Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor is the Quantum Mini LED tech.

Samsung explains: "At just 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs, Quantum Mini LEDs allow for ultra-fine light control. With deep blacks, bright lights, and upscaling technology smarter than any Samsung TV has ever offered, Samsung Neo QLED delivers an ultra-realistic picture-whether you are watching a football game, or playing one on your gaming console".

The mention of Samsung Neo QLED is the combination of the Quantum Mini LED technology as well as Samsung's in-house Neo Quantum Processor. This technology was previously exclusive to Samsung's high-end TVs but it looks like the new high-end Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor will be the first to pack it.

Samsung continues: "In 2020, the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor generated a lot of buzz-this year, Samsung is leveling up the experience with a Quantum MiniLED display and premium gaming features. The 1000R screen curvature, combined with Quantum MiniLED display technology, gives gamers an experience unlike any other. The new G9 joins Samsung's full lineup of curved and flat Odyssey gaming monitors".

Samsung will be charging $1479 for its new Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor, an $80 premium over the $1399 price on the Odyssey G9 2020 model.

