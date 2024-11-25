Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600

Samsung's gigantic Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is enjoying some hefty Black Friday discounts, with the 57-inch 240Hz super-ultrawide gaming monitor dropping from $2500 to $1600 right now over at Amazon.
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor has a 57-inch Quantum Matrix Technology + Quantum Mini LED panel with a native 7680 x 2160 resolution, and a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with the gigantic monitor like having dual 32-inch 4K monitors side-by-side, all in a single monster 57-inch display.
You'll want to pair the 57-inch DUHD gaming monitor with a monster graphics card, something like NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090. Or... you could buy the monitor on special right now with 36% discount, and wait 6-8 weeks for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090. Oh boy.
- The world's first dual UHD monitor: 57" DUHD resolution brings you a display as wide as 2 UHD monitors with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images and a wide field of view; See more of the action and play with conviction, knowing you won't miss a thing
- Wrap Yourself in Adventure: Experience the next level of heart-pounding gaming with even more intensity as the vivid scenes wrap around you
- 240Hz & 1ms (GTG) with DisplayPort 2.1: 240Hz refresh rate reduces lag; 1ms (GTG) response time and minimized ghosting enables you to game with precision; All new DisplayPort 2.1 support provides the same blazing performance in DUHD with variable refresh rates*
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro: Hyper-fast action made seamless; Complex and fast-moving game scenes are projected smoothly and stutter-free with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro** to power your competitive edge
- Quantum Matrix Mini-LED Technology: Revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology w/ Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and improved contrast; 2,392 local dimming zones combine w/ the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality
- VESA DisplayHDR 1000: 1,000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced color expression and depth; Spot enemies hiding in dark corners, giving you the competitive edge needed for a win
- Your Station, Your Way: Tap into a multitude of input options; DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB Hub let you hook up to your favorite devices to easily and conveniently elevate your game with no mess
- CoreSync & Core Lighting+: With CoreSync technology, the game's on-screen colors are projected into your real world to further immerse you into the setting; New Core Lighting+ adds amazing color to your set-up for an instant vibe shift
- Ergonomic Stand: Find your winning position; Swivel, tilt, and adjust the height until you're set up for victory; Fully compatible with VESA-standard monitor arms, the screen can be moved effortlessly to your ideal position
- Picture-By-Picture: Game, watch, chat-all at the same time; With PBP, view video from two sources simultaneously in their native resolution; Use PIP to resize the second source on up to 25% of the screen