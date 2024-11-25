All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Deals

Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600

Samsung's gigantic 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is a chunky 36% discount for Black Friday, dropping its $2500 price to $1600.

Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
Updated
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and Quantum Mini LED technology, is discounted from $2500 to $1600 for Black Friday. Offering a 57-inch screen at 7680 x 2160 and 240Hz, you'll want a behemoth GPU to match.

Samsung's gigantic Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is enjoying some hefty Black Friday discounts, with the 57-inch 240Hz super-ultrawide gaming monitor dropping from $2500 to $1600 right now over at Amazon.

Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600 306
4

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor has a 57-inch Quantum Matrix Technology + Quantum Mini LED panel with a native 7680 x 2160 resolution, and a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with the gigantic monitor like having dual 32-inch 4K monitors side-by-side, all in a single monster 57-inch display.

You'll want to pair the 57-inch DUHD gaming monitor with a monster graphics card, something like NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090. Or... you could buy the monitor on special right now with 36% discount, and wait 6-8 weeks for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090. Oh boy.

Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600 307
4
  • The world's first dual UHD monitor: 57" DUHD resolution brings you a display as wide as 2 UHD monitors with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images and a wide field of view; See more of the action and play with conviction, knowing you won't miss a thing
  • Wrap Yourself in Adventure: Experience the next level of heart-pounding gaming with even more intensity as the vivid scenes wrap around you
  • 240Hz & 1ms (GTG) with DisplayPort 2.1: 240Hz refresh rate reduces lag; 1ms (GTG) response time and minimized ghosting enables you to game with precision; All new DisplayPort 2.1 support provides the same blazing performance in DUHD with variable refresh rates*
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro: Hyper-fast action made seamless; Complex and fast-moving game scenes are projected smoothly and stutter-free with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro** to power your competitive edge
  • Quantum Matrix Mini-LED Technology: Revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology w/ Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and improved contrast; 2,392 local dimming zones combine w/ the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality
Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600 308
4
  • VESA DisplayHDR 1000: 1,000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced color expression and depth; Spot enemies hiding in dark corners, giving you the competitive edge needed for a win
  • Your Station, Your Way: Tap into a multitude of input options; DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB Hub let you hook up to your favorite devices to easily and conveniently elevate your game with no mess
  • CoreSync & Core Lighting+: With CoreSync technology, the game's on-screen colors are projected into your real world to further immerse you into the setting; New Core Lighting+ adds amazing color to your set-up for an instant vibe shift
  • Ergonomic Stand: Find your winning position; Swivel, tilt, and adjust the height until you're set up for victory; Fully compatible with VESA-standard monitor arms, the screen can be moved effortlessly to your ideal position
  • Picture-By-Picture: Game, watch, chat-all at the same time; With PBP, view video from two sources simultaneously in their native resolution; Use PIP to resize the second source on up to 25% of the screen
Photo of the SAMSUNG 57' Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz
Best Deals: SAMSUNG 57' Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2024 at 11:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles