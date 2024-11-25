Samsung's behemoth 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is 36% off for Black Friday at $1600

Samsung's gigantic 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is a chunky 36% discount for Black Friday, dropping its $2500 price to $1600.

TL;DR: Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and Quantum Mini LED technology, is discounted from $2500 to $1600 for Black Friday. Offering a 57-inch screen at 7680 x 2160 and 240Hz, you'll want a behemoth GPU to match. Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and Quantum Mini LED technology, is discounted from $2500 to $1600 for Black Friday. Offering a 57-inch screen at 7680 x 2160 and 240Hz, you'll want a behemoth GPU to match.

Samsung's gigantic Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is enjoying some hefty Black Friday discounts, with the 57-inch 240Hz super-ultrawide gaming monitor dropping from $2500 to $1600 right now over at Amazon.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor has a 57-inch Quantum Matrix Technology + Quantum Mini LED panel with a native 7680 x 2160 resolution, and a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with the gigantic monitor like having dual 32-inch 4K monitors side-by-side, all in a single monster 57-inch display.

You'll want to pair the 57-inch DUHD gaming monitor with a monster graphics card, something like NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090. Or... you could buy the monitor on special right now with 36% discount, and wait 6-8 weeks for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090. Oh boy.

4

The world's first dual UHD monitor : 57" DUHD resolution brings you a display as wide as 2 UHD monitors with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images and a wide field of view; See more of the action and play with conviction, knowing you won't miss a thing

Wrap Yourself in Adventure : Experience the next level of heart-pounding gaming with even more intensity as the vivid scenes wrap around you

240Hz & 1ms (GTG) with DisplayPort 2.1 : 240Hz refresh rate reduces lag; 1ms (GTG) response time and minimized ghosting enables you to game with precision; All new DisplayPort 2.1 support provides the same blazing performance in DUHD with variable refresh rates*

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro : Hyper-fast action made seamless; Complex and fast-moving game scenes are projected smoothly and stutter-free with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro** to power your competitive edge

Quantum Matrix Mini-LED Technology: Revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology w/ Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and improved contrast; 2,392 local dimming zones combine w/ the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality

4