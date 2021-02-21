All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD could launch MCM-based Instinct MI200 card later this year

AMD is reportedly gearing up for a new Instinct MI200 accelerator, which could be based on an MCM (multi-chip module) design.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 21 2021 7:30 PM CST
AMD is reportedly gearing up for its new Instinct MI200 compute accelerator -- note the lack of the Radeon brand here -- with its new CDNA-based accelerator reportedly rocking an MCM (multi-chip module) design according to the latest leaks.

The new CDNA-based AMD Instinct MI200 will be making its first appearance inside of the US Department of Energy's upcoming Frontier supercomputer, which will also rock AMD Trento EPYC processors. The new AMD Instinct MI200 accelerators will reportedly feature MCM (multi-chip module) design that would see a doubling in cores over the Arcturus-based MI100 accelerator.

AMD's new Instinct MI200 accelerator will reportedly be using the OAM form factor (open-source accelerator infrastructure) while it would also be available for the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, too.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

