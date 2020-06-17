Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,631 Reviews & Articles | 61,324 News Posts

AMD teases CDNA-based Radeon Instinct MI100 accelerator

AMD confirms its Vega-powered Radeon Instinct MI100 accelerator is coming in 2H 2020.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 17, 2020 at 10:29 pm CDT (1 min, 7 secs time to read)

AMD outed its next-generation CDNA architecture-powered Radeon Instinct MI100 accelerator during Dell's recent EMC presentation, confirming it'll arrive in 2H 2020. We have been hearing about the Arcturus GPU for a while now.

AMD teases CDNA-based Radeon Instinct MI100 accelerator 01 | TweakTown.com

The new Radeon Instinct MI100 accelerator will reportedly pack an Arcturus XL GPU, up to 32GB of super-fast HBM2 memory with their clocks somewhere between 1000-1200MHz, and up to 200W TDP (at least in test board form). We're to expect around 25 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance out of the board.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster himself confirmed it, where he said: "Like our multi-generational commitment to the Zen roadmap in x86 CPU, we have done the same with our DNA architectures for GPU - rDNA for gaming and visualization, and cDNA for compute & AI. The rDNA is driving gain in AMD share for graphics and deployed in the upcoming Sony and Microsoft new game consoles, and for cDNA you will see the MI100 discrete GPU both 2nd half of 2020".

He added: "The ROCm software stack creates an alternative for GPU compute with easy portability and enabling competition".

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE Radeon Rx 5700 Xt Gaming OC (GV-R57XTGAMING OC-8GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$399.99
$409.99$409.99$409.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2020 at 6:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.