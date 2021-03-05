Remedy: Two big new AAA games in dev, Control team leads one project

Remedy working on a bunch of new projects: five games across four teams, including one big AAA game and two shared universe games.

Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control game developer Remedy Entertainment outlines its future plans for new titles, showing a very busy slate for the Finnish studio.

Remedy is currently working on five different projects across four teams. The games are a mix of live service and traditional single-player based experiences on the full AA and AAA spectrum. Remedy CEO Tero Virtala discussed future plans with GamesIndustry.biz, outlining what we can expect from the studio in the next few years.

Of the five projects, two of them are major games. The team behind Control is currently laying the foundation for Remedy's next AAA title, but details are quite sparse. We do know that Remedy's Sam Lake has finished the first draft for this next-gen PS5, Series X game, however.

The other AAA project is being funded by Epic Games and will be set in a shared universe, possibly implying a new Alan Wake game. Remember, Remedy currently owns both the publishing and IP rights for the Alan Wake series. Epic is technically funding two games--one big game and one small game--and both of them will be set in the same shared universe.

Games Remedy is working on

New AAA game from Control team (fist draft script is ready now) CrossFire singleplayer campaign New live game from Vanguard team Big AAA game for Epic Games Smaller game for Epic Games

"Remedy is working on two multi-platform games for next-generation consoles and PC that will be published by Epic Games. The first project is Remedy's most ambitious one yet, an AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production. "The second is a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. Both games are being developed on Remedy's proprietary, state-of-the-art Northlight game engine and tools."

New Remedy Entertainment info

5 games in development across 4 teams

New Epic-funded titles set in shared universe (1 big AAA game, one smaller game)

Control dev team working on separate AAA game

New Control ports in development for certain "services and platforms"

No mention of Control sequel

"With the project we're doing with Epic, it's in a world we want players to spend more time in. There's more opportunities to explore the world and the brand than in one single game," Vitrale said.

The CEO says that while not all games will have live services, Remedy wants to include post-launch content support complete with updates and new expansions for its games.

"As we're evolving, it will mean that the games we launch will step-by-step be supported for a longer time. Even though not all of them will be live games that last for five or ten years, they will still be actively supported and expanded for the first couple of years.

"The idea is that, as the years go on, we'll have more and more games out there that are played by a growing number of players generating continuous revenue for us."