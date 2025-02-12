All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Remedy has sold over 2M+ copies of Alan Wake 2, teases that a new project is now in production

Remedy confirms that it has sold over 2 million copies of Alan Wake 2, says that Control 2, Max Payne 1&2 Remake, and a new project are in production.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Remedy announced selling over 2 million copies of Alan Wake 2, recouping its development and marketing costs. The company is advancing projects like FBC: Firebreak, set for a 2025 launch, and Control 2, now in full production. The Max Payne 1+2 Remake is progressing steadily, with a significant budget.

Remedy has just announced that it has sold over 2 million copies of Alan Wake 2 as part of their full-year 2024 financial report.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said that the development and marketing costs of Alan Wake 2 have been recouped, with teh developer earning royalties for the game towards the end of Q4 2024. Virtala said that the continued support for Alan Wake 2 through Night Springs and Lake House expansions, as well as the beefy PS5 Pro update + RTX Mega Geometry updates, helped push sales of Alan Wake 2 up and over 2M copies.

Now that Alan Wake 2 is finished up, Remedy is now pushing full-steam ahead into its next projects including FBC: Firebreak, which Virtala confirmed for a 2025 launch. The Remedy CEO said in December 2024 that the development team had successfully conducted a closed technical test with external players, where they tested FBC: FIrebrerak and its matchmaking and backedn services, collecting as much data as they could to form the final game.

Remedy has said that Control 2 is now in full production after establishing production pipelines and verifying asset creation speed, while my favorite -- the Max Payne 1+2 Remake -- is making "steady progress" and sits in full projection, as Remedy is heading towards "key objectives" that were agreed upon with publisher and IP owner Rockstar Games.

Another exciting tease is that Remedy is working on a new project that we don't know about yet... but I'm sure we're going to learn about more throughout 2025 which is an exciting development for the studio.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, investors.remedygames.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

