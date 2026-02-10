Remedy delivers good news after Firebreak miss, as earnings skyrocket +46% over holidays

Remedy Entertainment has bounced back following the disastrous performance of its most recent new game FBC Firebreak with strong holiday revenues.

TL;DR: Remedy's revenue surged 46% to €17 million in Holiday 2025, driven by royalties and game sales from Max Payne remakes, Control sequel, and Alan Wake 2. Despite strong revenue growth, operating profit halved due to increased costs, reflecting challenges after the underperformance of FBC Firebreak.

Remedy's revenue has spiked throughout the Holiday 2025 quarter, which is good news for the developer because their most recent game, FBC Firebreak, bombed on the market.

Last year, Remedy released an experimental live service co-op shooter set in their Control universe. The game, funded by Game Pass and PlayStation Plus deals, was the first game that Remedy self-published. The project didn't do well upon release, leading to profit warning impacts and Remedy's previous CEO, Tero Virtala, being ousted by the board.

Remedy's fortunes have temporarily reversed, as the Finnish auteurs have now reported a strong +46% spike in revenues for the Oct - Dec 2025 period. Remedy generated 17 million euros (~$20 million) through Holiday 2025, most of which came from royalties from in-development games like the Max Payne remakes as well as the Control sequel.

The company explains in its earnings report:

"Remedy's revenue increased by 46.3% in relation to the comparison period, amounting to EUR 17.0 (11.7) million, driven by a higher level of game sales and royalties. Development fees decreased from the comparison period and were EUR 8.7 (10.2) million. "Game sales and royalties formed almost half of the total revenue for Q4 2025 and were EUR 8.4 (1.5) million. "For the reporting period, the main sources of revenue were development fees from Max Payne 1 & 2 remake and CONTROL Resonant as well as Alan Wake 2 royalties and Control and FBC: Firebreak related game sales."

Profit is a different story, unfortunately. As for EBITDA, Remedy delivered 3.9 million euros, noting that costs had risen across publishing, personnel, and services.

Remedy's operating profit for the holiday 2025 was halved from the year prior, with the company delivering 700,000 euros in EBIT--and this performance is the reason Remedy issued the profit warning months prior.