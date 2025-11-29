Control Resonant trademark spotted as Remedy plans expanded AWE-verse

A trademark for something Control-related has surfaced at the European trademark office, and it's possible Remedy could reveal it at The Game Awards.

TL;DR: A new trademark for Control Resonant has been spotted, but it remains unclear whether or not it's for Control 2 or for the franchise's planned expansion into TV/film transmedia 🎮📺

A curious trademark for something called Control Resonant has popped up on the European trademark office database, and it could be Remedy's new Control sequel, or it could be a new TV show that propels the franchise into an expanded universe scenario.

Remedy Entertainment has big plans for its Control franchise. The first game was one of the most bizarre and artistic titles of 2019, selling 5 million units and re-establishing Remedy's reputation for action games. The group has since acquired full publishing and IP rights to Control and wants to expand the series with TV shows and films, so they signed a multi-year deal with Annapurna Interactive in 2024 to make that happen.

Control 2 has been in full production since August 2025, perhaps before, with former Remedy CEO Tero Virtala noting: "Control 2 development is on track towards meeting its next milestones. The focus is now on the gameplay, environments, and missions."

Now we have some clues on what's next. A trademark for Control Resonant has been spotted on EUIPO, and while Remedy's name isn't on the trademark itself, the filing was made by Asianajotoimisto Nordia Oy (NORDIA Law Firm), the same firm that helped Remedy secure its previous trademarks.

It's unclear on whether or not Control Resonant is Control 2 or some sort of TV and/or film series. Remedy's Alan Wake franchise has an in-universe TV series that nods to The Twilight Zone, so perhaps the Finnish creatives are planning some sort of anthology series based around Control and the wider AWE-verse.

Given the naming scheme, I'm leaning towards a show or film rather than a game sequel. There's a reason most games simply tack on a number to their sequels instead of diverging with an entirely different subtitle.

Remedy plans to self-publish Control 2, however the deal with Annapurna includes co-financing and co-development of the sequel. The company recently issued a profit warning because its latest game in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak, significantly failed to meet expectations.