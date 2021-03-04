ASUS reveals Radeon RX 6700 XT cards: ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and DUAL

AMD has officially revealed its new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, so AIB partners are now allowed to also unveil their custom variants with ASUS teasing their upcoming ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and DUAL variants of the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Starting with the flagship ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT OC Edition, which will have the usual triple-fan ASUS cooler that will most likely be overkill for the Navi 22-powered Radeon RX 6700 XT but you know it will not run hot. ASUS is using a shorter custom PCB on the ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT, which lets hot air pass right into your case instead of into or onto the card.

There's no details on the GPU clock speeds of the ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6700 XT -- but expect it to have the highest GPU clocks out of the box and I'm sure the most manual OC headroom of all of the custom ASUS cards in the new Radeon RX 6700 XT family of cards.

Next up is the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT that also sports a triple-fan cooler, with a different visual style and continued chunky near 3-slot GPU design.

Lastly, we have the ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 6700 XT which is the basic model of the custom Navi 22 card, with a dual-fan cooler and still huge 2.7-slot design (it's a mid-range card, guys!). I'm sure this will be popular for GPU crypto mining and various crypto mining rig and bitcoin mining rig farms around the world.