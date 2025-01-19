All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
ASRock's custom Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' cards spotted: Taichi, Steel Legend, Challenger series RDNA 4 cards smile for the camera ahead of launch.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASRock has unveiled its custom Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards, including the Taichi, Steel Legend, and Challenger models. The Taichi RX 9070 XT features a triple-fan cooler, large heatsink, and a new 12V-2x6 power connector for potential overclocking. The Steel Legend offers a mid-range option with dual 8-pin PCIe connectors. More details are expected soon as AMD launches RDNA 4.

ASRock's fleet of custom Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards have been spotted: with custom models of the new Taichi, Steel Legend, and Challenger cards teased. Check them out:

ASRock Taichi, Steel Legend, Challenger: custom Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' cards teased 05ASRock Taichi, Steel Legend, Challenger: custom Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' cards teased 06
We've seen a couple of ASUS Radeon RX 9070 series GPU leaks, and now it's time for ASRock with the new flagship Taichi Radeon RX 9070 series cards rolling out with an upgraded triple-fan cooler, huge heatsink, and triple-slot design. ASRock's new Taichi RX 9070 XT features a newer 12V-2x6 power connector, but it won't be common on RX 9070 series cards.

The newer 12V-2x6 power connector is good for up to 600W of power, and with around 300W of TDP from the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, there should be plenty of room to move for some manual overclocking on the ASRock Taichi Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card.

ASRock Taichi, Steel Legend, Challenger: custom Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' cards teased 02ASRock Taichi, Steel Legend, Challenger: custom Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' cards teased 04

ASRock's new Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs are a mid-range RDNA 4 offering, in both white and silver combos, with a 2.5-slot design. ASRock isn't using the newer 12V-2x6 power connector on the Steel Legend RX 9070 series GPUs, with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors (the standard for RDNA 4 cards).

We should expect more details on ASRock's family of Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs in the coming days as AMD prepares the launch of RDNA 4.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

