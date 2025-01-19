ASRock Taichi, Steel Legend, Challenger: custom Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' cards teased

TL;DR: ASRock has unveiled its custom Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards, including the Taichi, Steel Legend, and Challenger models. The Taichi RX 9070 XT features a triple-fan cooler, large heatsink, and a new 12V-2x6 power connector for potential overclocking. The Steel Legend offers a mid-range option with dual 8-pin PCIe connectors. More details are expected soon as AMD launches RDNA 4. ASRock has unveiled its custom Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards, including the Taichi, Steel Legend, and Challenger models. The Taichi RX 9070 XT features a triple-fan cooler, large heatsink, and a new 12V-2x6 power connector for potential overclocking. The Steel Legend offers a mid-range option with dual 8-pin PCIe connectors. More details are expected soon as AMD launches RDNA 4.

ASRock's fleet of custom Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards have been spotted: with custom models of the new Taichi, Steel Legend, and Challenger cards teased. Check them out:

We've seen a couple of ASUS Radeon RX 9070 series GPU leaks, and now it's time for ASRock with the new flagship Taichi Radeon RX 9070 series cards rolling out with an upgraded triple-fan cooler, huge heatsink, and triple-slot design. ASRock's new Taichi RX 9070 XT features a newer 12V-2x6 power connector, but it won't be common on RX 9070 series cards.

The newer 12V-2x6 power connector is good for up to 600W of power, and with around 300W of TDP from the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, there should be plenty of room to move for some manual overclocking on the ASRock Taichi Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card.

ASRock's new Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs are a mid-range RDNA 4 offering, in both white and silver combos, with a 2.5-slot design. ASRock isn't using the newer 12V-2x6 power connector on the Steel Legend RX 9070 series GPUs, with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors (the standard for RDNA 4 cards).

We should expect more details on ASRock's family of Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs in the coming days as AMD prepares the launch of RDNA 4.