All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Sony confirms new PSVR in development, not coming this year

Sony's next foray in the world of VR won't happen for at least a year but the new headset will offer major improvements over PSVR.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Feb 23 2021 5:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony today confirmed that it is developing a new PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 5 console. The new device would offer better displays, a wider field of view, better tracking, and new controllers.

Sony confirms new PSVR in development, not coming this year 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony recently launched the PlayStation 5 console, and with it came support for the existing PSVR headset. Before the launch of the PS5 console, Sony wasn't very forthright with the details about its next VR system. Until today, we didn't know for sure that Sony would carry on with VR for the new console generation. The company's executives made it seem like we wouldn't see a new headset anytime soon.

A handful of patents have been uncovered in recent months, including a design for new motion controllers that includes additional buttons and a thumbstick for each hand. The patent diagram shows a pair of wand controllers that resemble Valve's Index controllers, with a sensor-embedded halo that wraps around the wands. Sony said the new controllers would integrate features from the DuelSense wireless controllers, although it didn't elaborate on which features precisely.

Sony said the new controllers would offer better ergonomics than the existing Move motion controllers.

Sony confirms new PSVR in development, not coming this year 02 | TweakTown.com

As for the headset, we don't know much about it yet. Sony confirmed that the new device would have a higher resolution than the PSVR. If it weren't better, we would be shocked, considering the PSVR headset offers a 1080p display, the lowest resolution found in any current VR device. A wider field of view is also in the cards. If we had to bet, we would expect a dual display set up in the next headset.

The only detail that we know for sure about the headset is that it would feature a single cable that connects to the PlayStation 5 console. The new headset would not require a breakout box like the current PSVR headset.

Sony didn't say when the new PSVR would be available, but the company confirmed that we wouldn't see the new headset in 2021. Given that Sony usually releases new consoles and significant accessories at the end of the year, we would guess that holiday 2022 is the headset's target release..

Read more about PSVR:

Is Sony letting PSVR die a slow death?

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR - Mega Blood + Truth Everybodys Golf Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$525.00
$525.00$498.99$498.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2021 at 4:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.