The PlayStation 5 PSVR dongle is a USB adapter

The PlayStation 5 console isn't compatible with the PSVR unless you use a USB dongle to plug in the old PlayStation 4 camera.

The upcoming PlayStation 5 is compatible with almost the entire back catalogue of PS4 games, including most PSVR titles, but the system won't launch with a new PSVR headset. The new console is compatible with the existing headset, but you will need a dongle to make it work.

If you're not familiar, the PlayStation 4 console featured a unique proprietary port for the PlayStation 4 camera required to run the PSVR. The new console, however, does not include that port, and the PS5 camera is not compatible with the VR headset.

Sony said you'll need an adaptor to make the PSVR work on the new console, and you'll need your existing PlayStation 4 Camera. The adaptor is a USB dongle with Sony's proprietary end on one side and a standard USB A plug on the other end. The adaptor supports SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps.

In Japan, PlayStation 5 consoles will include the adaptor in the box. In North America, you'll need to request the part from Sony. To receive a dongle, you will need to submit your PSVR headset's serial number to confirm eligibility.