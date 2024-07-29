PlayStation doubles down on 'high-profitable' PS5 accessories

Sony Interactive Entertainment is doubling-down on the 'highly profitable' PlayStation 5 accessories segment with two new $80 DualSense PS5 controllers.

Console-makers are no stranger to accessories. Since the earliest Gen 1 console days, we've seen a multitude of extra controllers roll out, many of which like the NES' turbo controller added a new level of capability to gameplay. The advent of modern consoles has facilitated the expensive "pro" enthusiast line of accessories, ranging from the $199 DualSense Edge to the $150 Xbox Elite controllers.

Given these prices, it should be no surprise that accessories are a highly profitable market, especially for Sony, who's aforementioned DualSense Edge costs half as much as a digital-only PS5. And Sony has said as much--during a 2023 business segment briefing, SIE exec Eric Lempel affirmed that accessories like special edition DualSense controllers are a "highly important and highly profitable category."

"An area of our business that is also booming is accessories. Our PS5 peripheral line is the best we've ever released for any console, both in functionality and in aesthetics," Sony Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Marketing, Sales, Business Operations & Consumer Experience Eric Lempel said.

"The growing consumer demand for PS5 accessories is driving record high revenue in this highly important and profitable category."

Maximizing profit is the name of the game for Sony and all other businesses on the planet, so it's also no surprise that the company is releasing more and more special edition PS5 controllers.

Just this month, Sony announced two expensive-ish limited edition PS5 DualSense controllers with custom paint jobs: The $80 Astro Bot DualSense which will be available for pre-order on August 9 and releases alongside the new Astro game on September 6, and a grandiose $85 DualSense fashioned after Concord, Sony's upcoming live service shooter from Firwalk Studios (this one will launch on August 24).

The higher price tags and limited quantities reflect Sony's emphasis on profitability for the accessories segment.

On the flip side, Sony is currently selling the PlayStation VR2 at a steep $200 discount on Amazon in an effort to move units. Reports indicate that Sony has since halted production on new PSVR2 headsets until it can sell its current stock.