Google and Apple remove negative reviews of Robinhood app from stores

Google removes over 100,000 negative reviews of the Robinhood app on the Play Store, meddling in ameStop / WallStreetBets debacle.

It wasn't even 12 hours ago that I was reporting that the Robinhood app had been review bombed on the Google Play Store, but in the last few hours we've seen Google remove 100s of thousands of negative reviews.

Are you surprised? I'm not.

Above, I've got a screenshot of the now-changed Robinhood app listing on the Google Play Store, where the search giant is now meddling in this debacle and is wiping negative reviews... like we weren't going to notice. Below, I've got a screenshot of the Robinhood app page on the Google Play Store reviews which were all negative at the top and from January 29, 2021.

Apple seems to have also stepped up and removed negative reviews of the Robinhood iOS app from the App Store, which I've got a screenshot of below. Didn't take Apple long there at all.