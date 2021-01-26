All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CD Projekt RED is late to the Cyberpunk 2077 modding party

CD Projekt releases mod support tools and files required to make smaller-scale quality-of-life improvements, tweaks, and changes.

Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 5:33 PM CST
CD Projekt has released the mod support files required for users to make their own modding tools to tweak Cyberpunk 2077, but don't expect major overhauls.

As promised, CD Projekt has made available various files and utilities that are needed to mod Cyberpunk 2077. These aren't major advanced toolsets like Bethesda's Creation Kit or GECK, but are the basic files needed to make actual mod systems. Expect to see creations like The Witcher 3's smaller-scale QoL adjustments. These files can be used to significantly improve various systems including quality-of-life improvements across UI, HUD, inventory management, and more to make the overall experience more streamlined.

Despite CDPR's move, a modding toolset for Cyberpunk 2077 already exists. Gamers have been using the Cyber Engine Tweaks tools to make pretty big changes in everything from AMD SMT game performance to changing appearances and even romancing Johnny Silverhand.

CD Projekt's latest release mirrors The Witcher 3's limited mod support that the developer offered in 2015.

The files are only available for PC, so console owners will be locked to whatever tweaks, adjustments, and improvements that CD Projekt rolls out.

NEWS SOURCE:cyberpunk.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

