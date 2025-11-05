Fallout 4 UI mods will break with new Creations update, Bethesda warns

Bethesda officially warns gamers that the new Fallout 4 Creations Menu update will break compatibility with some mods, advises users to disable menu mods.

TL;DR: Fallout 4's upcoming patch overhauls the Creations paid mod system, introducing a new in-game Creations menu for easier content access. Players must disable main menu mods before the update to prevent breakage. The update also improves VATS accuracy, ultrawide support, stability, and performance across platforms.

Fallout 4 is getting a major new patch update that overhauls its Creations paid mod system, and Bethesda warns players that this process will unfortunately break some mods.

Seasoned modders all know this universal truth: Bethesda almost always breaks mods when it updates one of its RPGs. Usually, dedicated modders are on the case and quickly update their mods to be compatible with the latest version of the game, but sometimes there are mods that fall through the cracks. It can be a frustrating endeavor that only affects a smaller sect of highly-dedicated players. In any case, Bethesda has put up a new patch notes advisory on what to expect with the so-called Fallout 4 Creation Menu Update.

The studio tells players that mods that affect the main menu screen will likely be broken with the new update. To avoid any issues, players should disable these mods from the in-game menu before the update rolls out next week. "The Fallout 4 update on November 10th will require adjustments to the main menu screen. So, prior to November 10th, please disable any mods which change the main menu, as these may break with the patch."

This coming week brings both the launch of the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition and the launch of Fallout 4 Creations! As we prepare for these launches, please note that Fallout 4 mods will undergo maintenance from November 6th through 10th. During this time, Fallout 4 Mods and Creation Club will be offline. And while you won't be able to download or upload any new content, you will still have access to change your mod load order and play the game.

How badly mods will be broken remains to be seen, however it's typically the case that PC users will utilize third-party software to mod their save files and not the in-game modding toolset. Given this, the mod-breaking compatibility issues may be mostly on console, and even then, PlayStation and Xbox consoles don't support major mods like script extenders.

Check below for the full patch notes:

Fallout 4 - Patch Notes/New Features

Creations Menu: A new in-game Creations menu has been added, making it easier than ever to discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike.

Gameplay & Performance

VATS Accuracy: VATS hit chances are now consistent across platforms and no longer drop to 0% or show incorrect values. Targeting enemies through walls without the Penetrator perk is no longer possible.

NPC Visual Creations: Fixed stuttering and hitching caused by Creations that edit NPC visuals. Performance is improved when using such Creations.

Stability & Crashes

BNET Connectivity: Better handling when there is a Bethesda.net outage

Crafting Station Crash: Interacting with crafting stations or the workshop on ultrawide monitors no longer causes crashes.

Ultrawide & Super Ultrawide Support

UI & HUD Scaling: UI elements, HUD backgrounds, and item previews now scale correctly for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. Menus, quest updates, tutorials, workshops, and inspected objects are no longer stretched or squished.

Pip-Boy Map: Players can now place markers, fast travel, and pan the map to the right side in the Pip-Boy when using ultrawide resolutions.

Save Preview Images: Save preview images are now letterboxed to avoid looking squished on ultrawide monitors.

Miscellaneous