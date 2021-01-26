All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Oblivion remaster Skyblivion mod shines in first gameplay footage

Skyblivion looks great in this quest gameplay clip that showcases, combat, interiors, exteriors, and more game interactions.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 12:13 PM CST
The Skyblivion team gives us a closer look at an actual gameplay quest arc, displaying advancements in animations, environments, exploration and combat.

Modders are trying to do something huge: They want to recreate the entirety of Oblivion using Skyrim's in-game engine, complete with in-game areas, quests, and content. It's an ambitious total-conversion mod called Skyblivion, and the project has been in development for some time. Now the mod is starting to take a more finalized shape. It's not done just yet, but the creators are releasing gameplay footage that showcases the progress they've made.

The latest gameplay clip gives us our first look at a playable questline. It's the smaller Revenge Served Cold questline that takes players into the Exhausted Mine. You're basically killing goblins to avenge a farmer's wife. The mine has some alterations from the vanilla version, though; there's multiple layers and areas to explore, complete with new dotted treasures. The combat looks pretty good, the interior animations are all fluid, and the dialog matches up nicely.

Overall, Skyblivion looks to be the most ambitious Skyrim mod ever created. We can't wait to try it out when it's ready...

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

