All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Skyrim Oblivion overhaul mod Skybllivion looks AMAZING in new video

Skyrim total conversion mod Skyblivion is making significant progress and looks absolutely enchanting, brings Cyrodiil to life.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 23 2021 11:36 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Skyblivion total conversion mod is making tremendous progress and looks absolutely enchanting in this new dev diary video.

Oblivion, arguably the best-looking Elder Scrolls game ever made, is getting rebuilt in Skyrim's game engine. A team of 50+ talented volunteers are breathing new life into these two beloved fantasy games as part of the hugely ambitious TES Renewal passion project. The Skyblivion mod aims to completely recreate The Elder Scrolls IV using Skyrim Special Edition mod toolsets, complete with custom assets as well as the original questlines intact.

The new dev diary video highlights environments, 3D objects, interiors, and quests, showing marked improvements and big strides in every way. The mod still isn't finished, though, and has some issues with the quests themselves. But according to the team, the end is in sight...yet there's no actual release date for the mod.

Skyrim Oblivion overhaul mod Skybllivion looks AMAZING in new video 34 | TweakTown.comSkyrim Oblivion overhaul mod Skybllivion looks AMAZING in new video 35 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Skyrim Oblivion overhaul mod Skybllivion looks AMAZING in new video 36 | TweakTown.comSkyrim Oblivion overhaul mod Skybllivion looks AMAZING in new video 37 | TweakTown.com

It's great to know that while Bethesda makes The Elder Scrolls VI, this team of talented modders, artists, actors, and volunteers are working hard at keeping The Elder Scrolls' flame alive. The TES modding scene is one of the most impressive and committed places for user-created content, and Bethesda owes a lot of their games' longevity to these fans.

"As you can see, a lot of work has gone into reimagining the fantastical world of Cyrodiil. While it's not quite done yet, we are inching closer and closer to completing the exterior world every day."

"Despite the massive scope of this project, we are finally seeing the end of the road. But there is still work to be done."

Buy at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.48
$34.48$32.68$29.47
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2021 at 10:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.