All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Zack Snyder's Justice League no longer 4-part series, now 4-hour movie

Zack Snyder himself confirms that Zack Snyder's Justice League will indeed be a 4-hour movie on HBO Max, not 4-part series.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 17 2021 7:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Zack Snyder himself has confirmed that his own Zack Snyder's Justice League will be an epic 4-hour movie, and not a 4-episode miniseries airing on HBO Max.

Vero user @bethebeast asked Snyder if Zack Snyder's Justice League would be a "series or a one shot watch of a movie" to which Snyder simply replied "one shot". The movie was originally teased as a 4-part series for HBO Max with a runtime of 4 hours -- but now Snyder has confirmed it'll be one continuous epic saga that goes for 4 hours instead.

There's no release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League other than rumors of March 2021, which isn't far away -- but there's also rumors of a cinema release and even IMAX release of Zack Snyder's Justice League for later this year.

Zack Snyder's Justice League no longer 4-part series, now 4-hour movie 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ultimate Edition [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.56
$15.56$15.56$15.56
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2021 at 5:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.