Zack Snyder's Justice League no longer 4-part series, now 4-hour movie

Zack Snyder himself confirms that Zack Snyder's Justice League will indeed be a 4-hour movie on HBO Max, not 4-part series.

Zack Snyder himself has confirmed that his own Zack Snyder's Justice League will be an epic 4-hour movie, and not a 4-episode miniseries airing on HBO Max.

Vero user @bethebeast asked Snyder if Zack Snyder's Justice League would be a "series or a one shot watch of a movie" to which Snyder simply replied "one shot". The movie was originally teased as a 4-part series for HBO Max with a runtime of 4 hours -- but now Snyder has confirmed it'll be one continuous epic saga that goes for 4 hours instead.

There's no release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League other than rumors of March 2021, which isn't far away -- but there's also rumors of a cinema release and even IMAX release of Zack Snyder's Justice League for later this year.