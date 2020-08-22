Hallelujah: Zack Snyder's Justice League official trailer is here

This is our first official trailer to Zack Snyder's Justice League, which drops on HBO Max in 2021 -- and will be 4 hours long.

It's here... it's finally here. I woke up and immediately watched this today, shed a lot of tears -- and now I'm writing this news. Check out the trailer to Zack Snyder's Justice League in all its glory:

Pushing the absolute steaming pile of trash that WB and Joss Whedon put out with the theatrical release of Justice League -- stabbing original director Zack Snyder in the back when his daughter tragically took her own life towards the end of Justice League production.

Well, the fans pushed and pushed (myself included) and we got what we wanted: the original vision of Zack Snyder for Justice League. It's coming to HBO Max, will be a 4-part series at a total runtime of 4 hours (holy freaking crap, so awesome to see) and drops in 2021 on HBO Max and another form of release that we'll know more about soon.

The trailer is completely different in tone to Justice League, featuring Snyder's original footage. Warner Bros. cut out 80-90% of his footage and re-shot it with The Avengers director Joss Whedon. All of his junk has been removed, and Snyder's original footage -- and some new stuff they're re-shooting now, is being used.

Superman has his awesome black suit, Batman isn't a little wimp, The Flash isn't some super-weird pervert. There's no "Tell me, do you bleed" or shitty CGI that blurred out Henry Cavill's face making for the worst special effects in cinema history.

It's all Snyder, baby.

I did love the use of the song "Hallelujah" which is a nod to fans -- singing in praise that Warner Bros. removed those responsible for treating Snyder, the fans of the franchise, and characters -- and giving us what we wanted: the true vision of Justice League.

The entire song encompasses the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement, which I love. You could say it's a symbol of Hope.

