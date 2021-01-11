All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's where you can watch AMD's huge CES 2021 keynote on January 12

AMD's upcoming CES 2021 keynote will feature AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs and more to be unveiled at the event.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 9:53 PM CST
AMD will kick off its CES 2021 keynote on January 12 @ 9AM PST, where AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be featured where she and her team will unveil new products, and talk of the success of AMD throughout 2020, into 2021, and beyond.

You will be able to watch it here, or in the YouTube embed above.

AMD explains:

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions.

Dr. Lisa SuDr. Lisa Su has held the position of president and chief executive officer since October 2014, and she serves on the AMD Board of Directors.

In 2014, Dr. Su was chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD's business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organization responsible for product strategy and execution.

Dr. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units and was responsible for driving end-to-end business execution of AMD products and solutions.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, ces.tech

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

