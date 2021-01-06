All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX spotted, should be kick ass next-gen APU

AMD's new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000H mobile series CPUs next week, with the possible flagship Ryzen 9 5980HX processor teased.

Wed, Jan 6 2021
AMD will be launching its next-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000H mobile series CPUs next week, which should be led by the Ryzen 9 5980HX processor.

The new SKU will be based on the Cezanne APU, powered by the Zen 3 architecture that will have double-digit performance-per-watt improvements over the previous-gen Renoir APU. The Ryzen 9 5980HX hasn't been seen before, but it joins the Ryzen 9 5900HX, Ryzen 9 5900H, and Ryzen 9 5900HS processors.

We should expect the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor to be an 8-core, 16-thread chip with a boost clock somewhere upwards of 4.7GHz or higher. We don't know what type of GPU it will be packing, nor do we know the TDP just yet but I'm sure we'll know that next week when they're detailed.

