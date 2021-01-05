All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 6700 series cards should be here by March

AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards rumored for March 2021, mid-range Big Navi is expected to rock 12GB of VRAM.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 8:25 PM CST
It looks like AMD is expected to launch its mid-range Radeon RX 6700 graphics card in March 2021.

The news is coming from Cowcotland, which reports: "According to our sources the two new AMD graphics cards are scheduled for the end of the first quarter of this year, so end of March".

AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 series will reportedly use the Navi 22 GPU and have up to 40 Compute Units (2560 stream processors). But it is the higher-end Radeon RX 6700 XT that could be the star of the show, and could be a mid-range killer that NVIDIA is now just responding to with the purported GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards are expected to feature 12GB of GDDR6 each, which now makes the rumors of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA having 12GB of VRAM make sense. We should see a dual-fan cooler, 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, up to 12GB of GDDR6 and PCIe 4.0 on the new RX 6700 series cards.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

