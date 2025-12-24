ASUS will be launching the ProArt GoPro Edition laptop at CES 2026, the ultimate creator laptop

TL;DR: ASUS will unveil the ProArt GoPro Edition laptop at CES 2026, featuring a new StoryCube app that integrates GoPro Cloud and AI-based media organization for 360° content. The launch event is scheduled for January 6, highlighting ASUS's expanded ProArt and GoPro partnership for creators.

ASUS will be unveiling its new ProArt GoPro Edition laptop at CES 2026, where it will be officially unveiled during its CES 2026 livestream.

The company unleashed some new teaser material and the name of the laptop "ProArt GoPro Edition creator laptop" with a reveal penciled in for January 6 at 9am PST as part of ASUS's huge CES 2026 event. ASUS has already announced a partnership with GoPro, with the new teaser tying into the company's bigger ProArt and GoPro partnership, which is centered on a Windows app dubbed "StoryCube".

ASUS explains that its new StoryCube app integrates GoPro Cloud and supports 360 media, including previews of native .360 files that are stored locally on-device, or online. It also adds in some AI-based organization, with files grouped by activity, time, device, and GPS-based location metadata from GoPro cameras. ASUS also says that its new StoryCube app will be a front end for importing clips into editing software after selection.

ASUS will be hosting its "Always Incredible" CES 2026 live online launch event where you'll be able to tune in here, on January 6 @ 9:00am PST (Las Vegas time), January 6 @ 6:00pm CET (Berlin time) and January 7 @ 1:00am CST (Taipei time). You'll be able to tune in and not only see the new ProArt GoPro Edition laptop unveiled, but everything else that ASUS will be unveiling at the show.

We'll be on the ground in Las Vegas for CES 2026 and can't wait to bring you all of the latest news on ASUS's new products for 2026.