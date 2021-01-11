MSI to unveil water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series cards on January 13

MSI will unveil the new GeForce RTX 30 Sea Hawk graphics cards at its 'Tech for the Future' event during CES 2021 on January 13.

We just saw EVGA teasing its GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card, but now it'll be MSI's turn in a few days to unveil a liquid cooled graphics card. MSI should unveil two new variants, as it has done before: the Sea Hawk X and Sea Hawk EK X.

The difference here is that the Sea Hawk X has an AIO cooler similar to EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid, while the MSI Sea Hawk EK X graphics cards have a full pre-installed waterblock from the fine folks at EKWB.

VideoCardz had a good idea, by putting the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SEA HAWK EK X and SEA HAWK X side-by-side. We should expect something similar with the GeForce RTX 30 series Sea Hawk reveal.