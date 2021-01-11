All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI to unveil water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series cards on January 13

MSI will unveil the new GeForce RTX 30 Sea Hawk graphics cards at its 'Tech for the Future' event during CES 2021 on January 13.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 1:06 AM CST
MSI is gearing up to unleash some new Ampere graphics cards, with GeForce RTX 30 series Sea Hawk water-cooled cards to be unveiled on January 13 @ 11AM PST during its Tech for the Future event at CES 2021.

MSI to unveil water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series cards on January 13 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We just saw EVGA teasing its GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card, but now it'll be MSI's turn in a few days to unveil a liquid cooled graphics card. MSI should unveil two new variants, as it has done before: the Sea Hawk X and Sea Hawk EK X.

The difference here is that the Sea Hawk X has an AIO cooler similar to EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid, while the MSI Sea Hawk EK X graphics cards have a full pre-installed waterblock from the fine folks at EKWB.

MSI to unveil water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series cards on January 13 04 | TweakTown.comMSI to unveil water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series cards on January 13 05 | TweakTown.com

VideoCardz had a good idea, by putting the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SEA HAWK EK X and SEA HAWK X side-by-side. We should expect something similar with the GeForce RTX 30 series Sea Hawk reveal.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

