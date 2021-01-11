All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA teases GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card

EVGA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card teased, with fully custom PCB and water block ready to go.

Mon, Jan 11 2021
EVGA is flashing around its custom GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card and boy, boy, boy does it look good up here.

It looks like EVGA is using the same PCB as the original EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card, which was a different variant that packed an AIO (all-in-one) cooler. But EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card rocks out with a fully custom PCB and water block, ready for a fully-water cooled PC.

It looks like EVGA is going with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors here on the GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card, and we should totally expect the 450W XOC (extreme overclocking) BIOS for the GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper, too.

Expect more details on EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card in the coming weeks.

