AMD and NVIDIA ship next-gen gaming GPUs from China to US before Jan 20 to escape tariffs

NVIDIA and AMD reportedly shipping their latest gaming GPUs and graphics cards to US warehouses from China before January 20, before new tariffs arrive.

NVIDIA and AMD are reportedly shipping their new GeForce RTX 50 series and Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs from China to warehouses in the US before President Trump's new tariffs kick in on January 20, 2025.

Both companies are expected to unveil their new Blackwell and RDNA 4 gaming GPUs at CES 2025 in early 2025, with NVIDIA expected to release 6 new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs across Q1 2025, with new graphics cards launched in the RTX 50 series GPU family between January and March, lining up with previous rumors.

In a new report from Ctee, we're hearing that in response to an unclear implementation schedule of the new tariff increase after President Trump takes office on January 20, 2025, graphics card supply chain industry partners have said that both major GPU manufacturers (NVIDIA and AMD) have asked their partners to ship custom AIB cards produced in mainland factories in China in advance, before January 20, to warehouses in the United States.

NVIDIA is expected to launch its new high-end "first-of-its-kind" new product in the GeForce RTX 5090, offering absolutely unrivalled performance launching either towards the end of January 2025, or in early February. NVIDIA is expected to unleash the second-fastest Blackwell-based gaming GPU -- the GeForce RTX 5080 -- first, leaving the RTX 5070 Ti + RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Ti + RTX 5060 throughout February and March 2025.

AMD is expected to unveil its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, with the new naming scheme of the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs -- previous rumors had them as the Radeon RX 8000 series -- to line up better with their new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs and 800-series chipsets. The next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards are expected to be unveiled at CES 2025, and launch in mid-to-late January.