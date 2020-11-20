EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid unleashed, costs $2000

EVGA reveals its new GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid, with 360mm radiator and OLED monitoring display with a cost of $2000.

EVGA has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card, featuring a 360mm radiator and OLED monitoring display -- it'll cost you a wallet-igniting $2000. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

This isn't a graphics card for everyone, but those who lust after the best can expect one of the best cards that has the blessing of legendary overclocker KINGPIN. We're looking at a huge 23-phase power stage design, 12-layer LCB, and 3 x BIOS settings (normal, OC, and LN2). If you want to use the card with LN2 cooling, you will obviously have to remove the cooler.

EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card is a new card that will be available in extreme limited quantities, exclusive to EVGA Elite members.