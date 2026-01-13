MSI announces global GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z giveaway

MSI's new GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z was one of the most impressive GPUs we saw at CES 2026, and MSI is giving away one of the 1300 units.

TL;DR: MSI's limited edition GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z, unveiled at CES 2026, features advanced liquid cooling, a dual 16-pin PCIe setup, and a 1000W OC mode, making it the most powerful and quietest gaming GPU. A global giveaway offers fans a chance to win this record-breaking graphics card.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z, announced at CES 2026, is not only a liquid-cooled RTX 5090 built for overclocking, but with its dual 16-pin PCIe configuration and custom PCB, it ships with an impressive 1000W OC mode to make it the most powerful PC gaming graphics card we've seen to date.

Limited to 1300 units globally, the GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z has already broken 17 world records thanks to the hidden 2500W XOC BIOS, exclusive to extreme overclockers. The GPU is also a looker with the cover including a large 8-inch display alongside a sturdy carbon fiber backplate.

On top of this, the next-gen AIO cooler includes a new pump and radiator design designed to increase air pressure and liquid flow by up to 45% and 71%, respectively. At CES, MSI told us that the new LIGHTNING was not only the most powerful gaming GPU, but it's one of the quietest and coolest cards in the company's lineup. MSI is offering one lucky fan the chance to win one of the 1300 limited edition MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z GPUs as part of a new Break Your Limit giveaway.

The competition, running from January 13 through to February 10, is asking the PC gaming community to share a "limit-breaking moment" using the #LightningBreakLimit tag for a chance to win this beast of a GPU. There'll also be runner-up prizes in the form of an MSI GeForce RTX 5070 VANGUARD Launch Edition, as well as an MSI STRIKE PRO and VERSA PRO keyboard and mouse set.

The competition is now open via MSI Gaming's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and X. The new Lightning GPU made our list of the most impressive tech from CES 2026, so this is definitely one to consider entering.