Kingpin puts custom GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs on ice, teases possible future AMD Radeon GPUs

We all know that Kingpin made some of the best custom GPUs on the planet, but the overclocking champ is bowing out of the custom GeForce RTX 50 GPU... which is sad, but he's not gone forever.

In a new video, Vince "Kingpin" Lucido explained that he has no plans to release a custom GeForce RTX 50 series GPU and that the reason lies in contractural issues. Kingpin did tease that we could expect a custom graphics card touched with his overclocking help in the future, and that maybe it won't be Team Green... teasing "maybe it'll be another color".

Vince explained: "there's no my card this generation. It can't come for Gen 5. It's impossible. There are just too many issues over here, and it would creat a lot of problems if I jumped on board so quickly. Still, I can't really say much about that. Well, because it has to do with my previous contractural stuff. I love graphics cards. I love making graphics cards, and for sure, I don't think that's going to die. But I think that's going to die. But I think we'll have to wait -- still have to wait for another generation. And who knows? Maybe it won't be Team Green; maybe it'll be another color".

Kingpin says that he was approached by ASUS for making a custom graphics card, but the deal never got inked, but the overclocking legend did mention that ASUS is focused on the US market. He reached out to MSI, but they didn't show any interest, while PNY was a natural fit due to its clean reputation and keen to work on something new. He did say that he had been working with PNY on a new "KP card" which was in development.

He said he had tested the new card, run benchmarks including 3DMark, and made a wish list for its successor. Now... Kingpin seems to hint he could work on a custom AMD card -- a custom RDNA 4-based Kingpin GPU would be killer -- so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled on Kingpin's next movements.