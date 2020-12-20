All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
TRENDING NOW: Woman stomps on another woman's head in fight over a PlayStation 5

Spider-Man Miles Morales sold 70% less copies than 2018's Spider-Man

Despite launching on two platforms, the sales of Insomniac's Spider-Man spin-off doesn't hold a candle to the 2018 Spider-Man game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 20 2020 12:34 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Spider-Man Miles Morales is a great game, but it's a lot less popular than 2018's Spider-Man release on PS4.

Spider-Man Miles Morales sold 70% less copies than 2018's Spider-Man 35 | TweakTown.com

Spider-Man Miles Morales is among the best games released this generation, and is a pure next-gen spectacle on the PlayStation 5. Sadly, sales aren't as high as the game's performance.

According to SuperData, Spider-Man Miles Morales sold 663,000 digital copies at launch despite releasing on both the PS4 and PS5. That's a 70% reduction in sales from the original Spider-Man game. The 2018 Spider-Man moved an estimated 2.2 million digital copies at launch, meaning it sold roughly 1.53 million more copies than Miles Morales.

It's worth noting the cross-gen game wasn't direct sequel and instead was marketed as a standalone spin-off side-story. Insomniac has confirmed they're working on a new Spider-Man sequel alongside Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Sony has yet to reveal official sales figures for Miles Morales just yet, but we expect to see those soon--along with confirmed PS5 shipments/sales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 663K digital units across PlayStation 4 and 5. Sales of the Sony-published title did not compare to the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man in September 2018 (2.2M). However, the title was not billed as a full sequel, and sales were significantly higher than those of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a PlayStation exclusive of similar scope.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The new golden age of console gaming is here

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$79.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2020 at 7:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:superdataresearch.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.