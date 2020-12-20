Spider-Man Miles Morales sold 70% less copies than 2018's Spider-Man

Despite launching on two platforms, the sales of Insomniac's Spider-Man spin-off doesn't hold a candle to the 2018 Spider-Man game.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is a great game, but it's a lot less popular than 2018's Spider-Man release on PS4.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is among the best games released this generation, and is a pure next-gen spectacle on the PlayStation 5. Sadly, sales aren't as high as the game's performance.

According to SuperData, Spider-Man Miles Morales sold 663,000 digital copies at launch despite releasing on both the PS4 and PS5. That's a 70% reduction in sales from the original Spider-Man game. The 2018 Spider-Man moved an estimated 2.2 million digital copies at launch, meaning it sold roughly 1.53 million more copies than Miles Morales.

It's worth noting the cross-gen game wasn't direct sequel and instead was marketed as a standalone spin-off side-story. Insomniac has confirmed they're working on a new Spider-Man sequel alongside Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Sony has yet to reveal official sales figures for Miles Morales just yet, but we expect to see those soon--along with confirmed PS5 shipments/sales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 663K digital units across PlayStation 4 and 5. Sales of the Sony-published title did not compare to the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man in September 2018 (2.2M). However, the title was not billed as a full sequel, and sales were significantly higher than those of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a PlayStation exclusive of similar scope.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The new golden age of console gaming is here