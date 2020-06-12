Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New Spider-Man PS5 game is standalone, not an expansion or sequel

The new Miles Morales Spider-Man game isn't a sequel, a remaster, or an expansion

Derek Strickland | Jun 12, 2020 at 4:31 pm CDT (1 min, 11 secs time to read)

Insomniac Games officially confirms the new Spider-Man Miles Morales game on PS5 isn't a sequel, but it's not a re-release either. It will be it's own standalone game, similar to Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

Yesterday's new Spider-Man PS5 announcement confused a lot of people. Was it a sequel? Is it coming to PS4? Sony's misleading words in a Telegraph interview didn't help. "I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game," SIE Europe exec Simon Rutter said in the interview.

This led everyone to believe the new PS5 Spider-Man would include the base game enhanced on PS5, and Miles Morales' story would be a side expansion. That's not the case. Spider-Man Miles Morales is just a smaller-scale standalone experience that'll leverage the PlayStation 5's higher-end power.

But what about the PS4? Is it coming to the current-gen family? Probably not, but Sony didn't exactly confirm it wouldn't drop on PS4 as well.

Spider-Man Miles Morales will be a PlayStation 5 launch game in Holiday 2020.

