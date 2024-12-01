Sony's first Spider-Man game has made $3.8 billion in sales revenue

Sony's original Spider-Man game made $3.8 billion in sales revenue across a multi-year span, but this doesn't include Miles Morales or Spider-Man 2 sales.

Insomniac's original mega-hit Spider-Man game managed to make nearly $4 billion in sales revenue in about two years after release.

Sony's first Spider-Man game was apparently an extremely profitable game. According to a LinkedIn page for a Sony Interactive Entertainment marketing manager, the Spider-Man game pulled in $3.8 billion revenue. Leaked data from PlayStation's internal files show that Spider-Man had a budget of around $90 million, but it's unclear whether or not this includes marketing--video game budgets often balloon upwards like this.

The snippet also mentions that Spider-Man had sold 20 million game copies worldwide. The sales volume milestone was found in 2020. Also bear in mind that Sony did bundle the original Spider-Man game with PlayStation 4 consoles, so that will boost the revenue well past the original $59.99 MSRP of the game itself.

"Managing a global portfolio of five studios and seve products totaling revenue of $6.6B, I oversaw $20-60M budgets and executed integrated go-to-market strategies. Notably, I led the marketing efforts for Marvel's Spider-Man, achieving a 971% sales surge in its first year, selling 20 million units globally and generally $3.8 billion in revenue," the post reads.

Those same leaked files from the company's servers also indicate that Sony could have spent around $300 million total on Spider-Man 2, all wrapped up with production and advertising included.

Having just released Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, Insomniac is currently developing its new Marvel-based game: A gritty adaptation on X-Men's Wolverine that's set to launch on PS5 in 2025. We should get more details at this year's Game Awards event just days from now.