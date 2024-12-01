All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Sony's first Spider-Man game has made $3.8 billion in sales revenue

Sony's original Spider-Man game made $3.8 billion in sales revenue across a multi-year span, but this doesn't include Miles Morales or Spider-Man 2 sales.

Sony's first Spider-Man game has made $3.8 billion in sales revenue
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Insomniac's Spider-Man game generated nearly $4 billion in revenue within two years, selling 20 million copies worldwide.

Insomniac's original mega-hit Spider-Man game managed to make nearly $4 billion in sales revenue in about two years after release.

Sony's first Spider-Man game has made $3.8 billion in sales revenue 120182
2

Sony's first Spider-Man game was apparently an extremely profitable game. According to a LinkedIn page for a Sony Interactive Entertainment marketing manager, the Spider-Man game pulled in $3.8 billion revenue. Leaked data from PlayStation's internal files show that Spider-Man had a budget of around $90 million, but it's unclear whether or not this includes marketing--video game budgets often balloon upwards like this.

The snippet also mentions that Spider-Man had sold 20 million game copies worldwide. The sales volume milestone was found in 2020. Also bear in mind that Sony did bundle the original Spider-Man game with PlayStation 4 consoles, so that will boost the revenue well past the original $59.99 MSRP of the game itself.

"Managing a global portfolio of five studios and seve products totaling revenue of $6.6B, I oversaw $20-60M budgets and executed integrated go-to-market strategies. Notably, I led the marketing efforts for Marvel's Spider-Man, achieving a 971% sales surge in its first year, selling 20 million units globally and generally $3.8 billion in revenue," the post reads.

Those same leaked files from the company's servers also indicate that Sony could have spent around $300 million total on Spider-Man 2, all wrapped up with production and advertising included.

Having just released Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, Insomniac is currently developing its new Marvel-based game: A gritty adaptation on X-Men's Wolverine that's set to launch on PS5 in 2025. We should get more details at this year's Game Awards event just days from now.

Photo of the MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition
Best Deals: MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/1/2024 at 7:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles