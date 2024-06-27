AMD FSR 3.1 is now available in five games, improving image quality and frame generation

AMD's FSR 3.1 has arrived and it's debuting in a bunch of PlayStation PC ports, including Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima.

AMD's FSR 3.1 update is here, and it's debuting in five first-party PlayStation games on PC - Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man Remastered, and Spider-Man Miles Morales. AMD confirms that FSR 3.1 support will also arrive with God of War Ragnarok's highly anticipated PC port.

AMD FSR 3 support has expanded to 60 available and upcoming games, image credit: AMD.
Announced earlier this year, AMD's FSR 3.1 update 'brings significant improvement' to the quality of FSR upscaling while also decoupling AMD's frame generation technology so it can be enabled with other upscaling technologies like DLSS and XeSS. AMD's FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation are platform-agnostic and work on GPUs from all major vendors.

The exciting thing for Radeon owners is the image quality improvements for FSR upscaling, with AMD noting that FSR 3.1 improves temporal stability, reduces flickering and shimmering, and features less ghosting. AMD provides the following example of the improvements with a video of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with FSR 2.2 compared to FSR 3.1.

As you can see, it's a definite improvement, so here's hoping it leads to similar results in other games and more FSR adoption by developers and publishers. FSR image quality has been noticeably worse than NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling for a while now, so this is an important milestone for FSR.

Speaking of, AMD has also announced that FSR 3 support has expanded to 60 available and upcoming games. Upcoming PC releases to add FSR 3 support include Concord, Creatures of Ava, Dungeon Stalkers, Farming Simulator 25, inZOI, Nobody Wants to Die, Preserve, and The First Descendant. Hopefully, existing titles with FSR 3, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield, will be updated to FSR 3.1.

AMD FSR 3.1 will be available for developers via GPUOpen in July.

