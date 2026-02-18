Cyberpunk 2077 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered phone with PC emulation at 20-50FPS

ETA Prime runs Cyberpunk 2077 running through PC emulation on the Red Magic 11 Pro phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 at 20-50FPS.

TL;DR: Cyberpunk 2077 runs on the Red Magic 11 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 via PC emulation at 720p, achieving 20-50 FPS. Frame Generation boosts performance but causes visual artifacts. The device experiences high CPU/GPU usage and temperatures up to 100°C despite liquid cooling.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been shown off running at between 720p @ 20-50FPS on a Red Magic 11 Pro smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor through PC emulation. Check it out:

ETA Prime used the GameSir GameHub as the front end on the Red Magic 11 Pro, running the Windows PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Arm-powered SoC.

The YouTuber tested at 720p output with the lowest in-game visual settings, FSR 2.1 on Balanced, and Frame Generation disabled. The results weren't too bad, with the on-screen FPS counter recording around 30FPS, while dipping to the high 20FPS range during heavier loads in gameplay.

With FSR Frame Generation enabled, the same 720p + FSR on Balanced + FG on, and the performance increases to the high 40FPS range with some 50FPS sprinkled in, but ETA Prime noticed visible visual artifacts including ghosting.

Next up is the Steam Deck preset for Cyberpunk 2077, which increases some of the settings while maintaining FSR on Balanced, but FG is now off, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered phone hitting the mid 20FPS range. With Frame Generation enabled, it raises the performance up to the mid 40FPS range.

The internal OSD was showing us that the Red Magic 11 Pro smartphone had 60-80% CPU usage, and 50-60% GPU usage, while temperatures were bloody hot even with the integrated liquid cooler, with 100C temperatures reached. This is something that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip is known for.