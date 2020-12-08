All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

ASUS teases custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card

ASUS reveals custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, huge 2.9-slot triple-fan beast that will battle the RTX 3090.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 6:59 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We first thought it wasn't going to happen -- then it was rumored, then it was kinda like 'yes they're coming' -- and now we're at the stage of 'yes, they're really coming'.

ASUS teases custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ASUS is the first to unveil a custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, with its new TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT rolling out with a huge 2.9-slot triple-fan design. I'm a huge fan of the new TUF GAMING cards with an upcoming review on the RTX 3090 version of it and it being one of my favorite cards of the year.

We should expect some factory overclocking out of the ASUS TUF GAMING RX 6900 XT, but we won't know how much until later. It looks identical to the ASUS TUF GAMING RTX 3090, and that isn't a bad thing -- I've got one of my shots of that for you to check out below:

ASUS teases custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 511 | TweakTown.com

AMD is pricing its new Radeon RX 6900 XT at $999 for the reference model, so we should expect a bit more than that for the custom cards like this new ASUS TUF GAMING RX 6900 XT. The new Radeon RX 6900 XT will be detailed here on TweakTown in just a matter of hours.

ASUS teases custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG (X570) Crosshair VIII Impact (ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.99
$450.57$450.57-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2020 at 6:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.