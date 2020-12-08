ASUS teases custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card
ASUS reveals custom TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, huge 2.9-slot triple-fan beast that will battle the RTX 3090.
We first thought it wasn't going to happen -- then it was rumored, then it was kinda like 'yes they're coming' -- and now we're at the stage of 'yes, they're really coming'.
ASUS is the first to unveil a custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, with its new TUF GAMING Radeon RX 6900 XT rolling out with a huge 2.9-slot triple-fan design. I'm a huge fan of the new TUF GAMING cards with an upcoming review on the RTX 3090 version of it and it being one of my favorite cards of the year.
We should expect some factory overclocking out of the ASUS TUF GAMING RX 6900 XT, but we won't know how much until later. It looks identical to the ASUS TUF GAMING RTX 3090, and that isn't a bad thing -- I've got one of my shots of that for you to check out below:
AMD is pricing its new Radeon RX 6900 XT at $999 for the reference model, so we should expect a bit more than that for the custom cards like this new ASUS TUF GAMING RX 6900 XT. The new Radeon RX 6900 XT will be detailed here on TweakTown in just a matter of hours.
