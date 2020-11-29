AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: max GPU clock of 3GHz, should stomp on RTX 3090

AMD is set to unleash its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card on December 8 for $999, a card that is now being teased to have the highest GPU clock of all of the Big Navi graphics cards @ up to 3GHz.

Patrick Schur teases on Twitter that the Radeon RX 6900 XT has a GPU clock of up to 3GHz -- annihilating the ~2.4GHz on the Radeon RX 6800 XT reference card and ~2.65-2.75GHz on custom AIB models of the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD has a hard 2.8GHz GPU boost lock on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, but it seems the company wants to let Big Navi be more like Biggest and Baddest Navi with the Radeon RX 6900 XT seeing GPU clocks scale up to 3GHz which is incredibly exciting.

Especially when you consider you're seeing walls of somewhere like 2.2GHz on the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards (short of throwing them onto LN2, but that's like 0.01% of the market). For the most part, when/if you manage to get your hands-on a Radeon RX 6900 XT -- you too, should be enjoying the lofty heights of 3GHz on Big Navi.