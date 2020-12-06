All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

AMD reportedly says YES to custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards

AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT launches on December 8 at a price of $999, with rumors now stating custom models have been approved.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 6 2020 12:27 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has successfully launched its new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 -- but now it's time for the Biggest Navi graphics card: the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

AMD reportedly says YES to custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.com

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT launches on December 8 for $999 in reference form, but the confirmation on custom AIB models of the RX 6900 XT wasn't confirmed. It was rumored, but now it is getting more confirmed closer to the RX 6900 XT launch Overclockers.ru reporting custom RX 6900 XTs have been given the A-OK by AMD.

It appears AMD has so very few Navi 21 GPUs to put into Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards, that it doesn't want to announce custom RX 6900 XT cards right now. It looks like we'll be waiting until 2021 for custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards -- and I'm sure AMD doesn't want to promise more RX 6900 XTs when I'm sure there's going to be so very little of them as it is.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$169.98
$169.98$199.98$199.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2020 at 12:27 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.