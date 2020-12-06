AMD reportedly says YES to custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards

AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT launches on December 8 at a price of $999, with rumors now stating custom models have been approved.

AMD has successfully launched its new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 -- but now it's time for the Biggest Navi graphics card: the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT launches on December 8 for $999 in reference form, but the confirmation on custom AIB models of the RX 6900 XT wasn't confirmed. It was rumored, but now it is getting more confirmed closer to the RX 6900 XT launch Overclockers.ru reporting custom RX 6900 XTs have been given the A-OK by AMD.

It appears AMD has so very few Navi 21 GPUs to put into Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards, that it doesn't want to announce custom RX 6900 XT cards right now. It looks like we'll be waiting until 2021 for custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards -- and I'm sure AMD doesn't want to promise more RX 6900 XTs when I'm sure there's going to be so very little of them as it is.