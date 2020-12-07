All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Cyberpunk 2077 review round up, read them all here in one spot

Cyberpunk 2077 reviews are out -- most love it, but note that it has a bunch of bugs (even with all the delays) and so-so story.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 7 2020 10:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 reviews are out and they're a bit hit-and-miss so far -- some claiming it is amazing, but it is filled with a bunch of bugs, the story line isn't up to scratch, the first-person mechanics are clunky, and so much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 review round up, read them all here in one spot 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

CD PROJEKT RED has one of the most visually-striking games of 2020, filled with NVIDIA RTX graphics technologies, and so much more with Cyberpunk 2077. You will need a GeForce RTX 3090 for anything near 4K 60FPS but I will be doing a myriad of testing (right up to 8K and UltraWide 21:9 monitors) once Cyberpunk 2077 drops.

Cyberpunk 2077 review round up, read them all here in one spot 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2020 at 10:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.