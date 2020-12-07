Cyberpunk 2077 review round up, read them all here in one spot

Cyberpunk 2077 reviews are out -- most love it, but note that it has a bunch of bugs (even with all the delays) and so-so story.

Cyberpunk 2077 reviews are out and they're a bit hit-and-miss so far -- some claiming it is amazing, but it is filled with a bunch of bugs, the story line isn't up to scratch, the first-person mechanics are clunky, and so much more.

CD PROJEKT RED has one of the most visually-striking games of 2020, filled with NVIDIA RTX graphics technologies, and so much more with Cyberpunk 2077. You will need a GeForce RTX 3090 for anything near 4K 60FPS but I will be doing a myriad of testing (right up to 8K and UltraWide 21:9 monitors) once Cyberpunk 2077 drops.