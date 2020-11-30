All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear

If you are after some new lighting to make your pictures or videos just that much better, Amazon has your back with Cyber Monday.

Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 3:32 AM CST
Cyber Monday has arrived, which means another whole day of absolutely bonkers deals on a range of different items.

Amazon isn't shy with its sales, and Cyber Monday is no exception to that rule. Now, the massive online retailer has slashed prices on a large range of what could be considered popular camera gear. Since TikTok became an international hit app, creators are looking for lighting to spice up their videos, and one of the sought after lighting solutions is a ring light.

Having a ring light evenly disperses the light rays, which can add a much-needed element to a video. Lighting is everything when it comes to photography/videography, and as a photographer myself, I can say that if you have an average camera but have great lighting skills, you can turn what would be a good photo into a phenomenal one. Check out some of Amazon's hottest camera-related deals below.

Lighting Deals:

Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear 01 | TweakTown.com

Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying Bag for Camera,Smartphone,YouTube,TikTok,Self-Portrait Shooting, Black

  • List Price: $119.99
  • With Deal: $55.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $64.00 (53%)
Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear 02 | TweakTown.com

Neewer 2-in-1 Aluminum Alloy Camera Tripod Monopod 70.8inches/180cm with 1/4 and 3/8 inch Screws Fluid Drag Pan Head and Carry Bag for Nikon Canon DSLR Cameras Video Camcorders Load up to 26.5 pounds

  • List Price: $79.99
  • With Deal: $51.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $28.00 (35%)
Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear 03 | TweakTown.com

Neewer 18-inch White LED Ring Light with Silver Light Stand Lighting Kit Dimmable 42W 3200-5600K with Soft Filter, Hot Shoe Adapter, Cellphone Holder for Make-up Video Shooting

  • List Price: $135.49
  • With Deal: $90.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $44.50 (33%)
Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear 04 | TweakTown.com

Neewer Ring Light Kit [Upgraded Version-1.8cm Ultra Slim] - 18 inches, 3200-5600K, Dimmable LED Ring Light with Light Stand, Rotatable Phone Holder, Hot Shoe Adapter for Portrait Makeup Video Shooting

  • List Price: $106.99
  • With Deal: $69.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $37.00 (35%)
Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear 05 | TweakTown.com

Neewer 2 Packs Advanced 2.4G 660 LED Video Light Photography Lighting Kit with Bag, Dimmable Bi-Color LED Panel with 2.4G Wireless Remote, LCD Screen and Light Stand for Portrait Product Photography

  • List Price: $219.49
  • With Deal: $159.59 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $59.90 (27%)
Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

