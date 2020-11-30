Bonkers Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 66% off popular camera gear

If you are after some new lighting to make your pictures or videos just that much better, Amazon has your back with Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday has arrived, which means another whole day of absolutely bonkers deals on a range of different items.

Amazon isn't shy with its sales, and Cyber Monday is no exception to that rule. Now, the massive online retailer has slashed prices on a large range of what could be considered popular camera gear. Since TikTok became an international hit app, creators are looking for lighting to spice up their videos, and one of the sought after lighting solutions is a ring light.

Having a ring light evenly disperses the light rays, which can add a much-needed element to a video. Lighting is everything when it comes to photography/videography, and as a photographer myself, I can say that if you have an average camera but have great lighting skills, you can turn what would be a good photo into a phenomenal one. Check out some of Amazon's hottest camera-related deals below.

Lighting Deals:

Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying Bag for Camera,Smartphone,YouTube,TikTok,Self-Portrait Shooting, Black

List Price: $119.99

With Deal : $55.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $64.00 (53%)

Neewer 2-in-1 Aluminum Alloy Camera Tripod Monopod 70.8inches/180cm with 1/4 and 3/8 inch Screws Fluid Drag Pan Head and Carry Bag for Nikon Canon DSLR Cameras Video Camcorders Load up to 26.5 pounds

List Price: $79.99

With Deal : $51.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $28.00 (35%)

Neewer 18-inch White LED Ring Light with Silver Light Stand Lighting Kit Dimmable 42W 3200-5600K with Soft Filter, Hot Shoe Adapter, Cellphone Holder for Make-up Video Shooting

List Price: $135.49

With Deal : $90.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $44.50 (33%)

Neewer Ring Light Kit [Upgraded Version-1.8cm Ultra Slim] - 18 inches, 3200-5600K, Dimmable LED Ring Light with Light Stand, Rotatable Phone Holder, Hot Shoe Adapter for Portrait Makeup Video Shooting

List Price: $106.99

With Deal : $69.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $37.00 (35%)

Neewer 2 Packs Advanced 2.4G 660 LED Video Light Photography Lighting Kit with Bag, Dimmable Bi-Color LED Panel with 2.4G Wireless Remote, LCD Screen and Light Stand for Portrait Product Photography