Lepro smart lighting uses AI to change colors based on your mood

Lepro has a wide range of smart AI-powered lights that users can customize down to each individual LED bulb, with the inclusion of an AI-powered assistant.

Smart lighting has become more prominent in recent years, and one of the world's leading companies in the space is Lepro.

Lepro has a wide range of smart lighting solutions, from adding a little bit of flair and personality to your gaming setup to being a solution to an outdoor lighting problem. Lepro has integrated artificial intelligence in each of its products, making them easier to interact with as users can take advantage of the AI chat to enable/disable features, and change aspects of the light, such as its color or mode.

Below is the Lepro table lamp, which features 196 LEDs in total and, just like Lepro's other lighting solutions, is fully compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning it can be added to your already established smart home system or lighting setup. The smart table light features three LED rings that can be moved to run parallel to each other or be placed into a concentric orientation. Another AI-powered smart lamp from Lepro is the LED shaped like the treble clef symbol, with this smart light featuring 152 LED lights in total.

One of Lepro's best smart lighting solutions is the smart LED floor lamp, which features 364 LEDs and can brighten up a living room or add a bit of style to a gaming room.

If you are looking for a smart lighting solution for outside of your house, perhaps on a porch, or out the back under a verandah, Lepro has its permanent outdoor lighting solution, which comes in three different lengths - 50ft, 100ft and 150ft. The 150ft kit comes with 90 warm/cool colored LED pucks and through the Lepro software users can set individual bulbs to display specific colors.

If permanency isn't what you are after, Lepro also has the smart outdoor string lights, which can be used to brighten up a deck, patio, or even a bedroom if they are hung from corner to corner.

Lepro App

The Lepro App is required to control all of the company's smart lighting offerings, and after using it for several hours I can say that it's quite an intuitive piece of software that offers extensive customizability for users. As shown with the above GIF, users are able to individually control each of the LEDs on the product, making customization essentially endless.

Moreover, the app contains an AI feature that enables users to prompt the AI, which is a large language model trained on color psychology and lighting design knowledge. Users can ask the AI to change the lights to specific moods for certain events, such as "change the lights for a sports day," or "for a party," etc.