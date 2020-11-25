All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO

Somebody very lucky is going to win an MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO graphics card, could it be you? Come join in on the fun!

@camwilmot
Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 11:18 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with MSI to give away one of their totally awesome new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO graphics cards to one lucky winner. Yep, that's right, one of the cards that are really hard to buy right now - it could be yours!

Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Quote from our review: You can juice it up with a huge 1000MHz overclock on the 10GB of GDDR6X memory which will give you a nice performance boost in some games (4K and 1440p especially). The MSI RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO is already pushing the boundaries of the GA102 GPU boost clock as it is, but another 25MHz can be applied and it's still whisper quiet.

But right now, if you can somehow get your hands-on MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO you won't regret it. You get that powerhouse RTX 3080 performance that can usher in 4K 120FPS gaming, but it does it all without making noise.

Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 2 | TweakTown.com

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from November 25, 2020 until December 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Buy at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 10G OC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1399.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2020 at 11:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Cameron founded TweakTown in 1999 after it originally started off as his personal homepage. Cameron was once, many years ago, the only person at TweakTown producing content, but nowadays, he spends his time ensuring TweakTown operates at its best in his senior management role.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.