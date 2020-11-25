Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO

Somebody very lucky is going to win an MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO graphics card, could it be you? Come join in on the fun!

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with MSI to give away one of their totally awesome new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO graphics cards to one lucky winner. Yep, that's right, one of the cards that are really hard to buy right now - it could be yours!

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Quote from our review: You can juice it up with a huge 1000MHz overclock on the 10GB of GDDR6X memory which will give you a nice performance boost in some games (4K and 1440p especially). The MSI RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO is already pushing the boundaries of the GA102 GPU boost clock as it is, but another 25MHz can be applied and it's still whisper quiet.

But right now, if you can somehow get your hands-on MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO you won't regret it. You get that powerhouse RTX 3080 performance that can usher in 4K 120FPS gaming, but it does it all without making noise.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.